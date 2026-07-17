Greg Bedard on What Could Happen with Patriots and Christian Gonzalez | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg goes solo to talk about the Christian Gonzalez contract situation, what each side is likely looking for, and whether there is a fair deal to be made. Greg also updates us on the Gabe Jacas situation, and reacts to the ESPN’s positional poll.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:54 – What will happen with Patriots and Christian Gonzalez contract talks

16:16 – Latest with Patriots 2nd Round Pick Gabe Jacas

16:54 – Prizepicks

17:58 – Reaction to ESPN’s Positional Rankings of Patriots Players

18:47 – Greg thinks it’s a joke TreVeyon Henderson got receiving votes over Rhamondre Stevenson

19:51 – Reaction to ESPN’s Positional Rankings of Patriots Players

25:27 – Wrapping up!

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