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Greg Bedard on What Could Happen with Patriots and Christian Gonzalez | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Greg goes solo to talk about the Christian Gonzalez contract situation, what each side is likely looking for, and whether there is a fair deal to be made. Greg also updates us on the Gabe Jacas situation, and reacts to the ESPN’s positional poll.

0:00 – Welcome in
1:54 – What will happen with Patriots and Christian Gonzalez contract talks
16:16 – Latest with Patriots 2nd Round Pick Gabe Jacas
16:54 – Prizepicks
17:58 – Reaction to ESPN’s Positional Rankings of Patriots Players
18:47 – Greg thinks it’s a joke TreVeyon Henderson got receiving votes over Rhamondre Stevenson
19:51 – Reaction to ESPN’s Positional Rankings of Patriots Players
25:27 – Wrapping up!

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