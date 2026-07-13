Greg Bedard: Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0 on Defense

Greg gives his early predictions on 53-Man roster for the New England Patriots with the defense. He looks at players who could potentially be on the hot seat and where he would maybe consider keeping more players at certain positions rather than others.

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