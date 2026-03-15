Greg Bedard Praises Patriots Free Agent Additions | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles recap the Patriots’ free agency moves. How much have they improved? Greg gives his take on where the Patriots are at heading into the draft and breaks down what he’s seen on film from their latest additions.

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