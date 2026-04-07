Greg Bedard Predicts Career Year for Romeo Doubs

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest Patriots news which starts with the news of Marte Mapu’s release which leads to a longer conversation about Patriots pass draft struggles. They also discuss the idea of a potential QB salary cap coming into the NFL and look at the impact that could have. The guys then dip into a mailbag of Patriots questions with Greg even making a bold prediction that has Romeo Doubs having career highs in catches & receiving yards this season.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:00 – Patriots release LB Marte Mapu

2:56 – Looking back on Patriots Draft Classes from 2022-2024

9:07 – Looking at potential QB salary cap in NFL

21:44 – Prizepicks

23:23 – Looking at Christian Gonzalez extension

29:18 – Thoughts on Patriots WR room

31:52 – Rocket Money

33:26 – Impact on Gilliam & AVT this season

35:50 – Expectations for Romeo Doubs

37:44 – 2025 Draft Class expectations in year 2

41:33 – Wrapping up!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!