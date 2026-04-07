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Greg Bedard Predicts Career Year for Romeo Doubs

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest Patriots news which starts with the news of Marte Mapu’s release which leads to a longer conversation about Patriots pass draft struggles. They also discuss the idea of a potential QB salary cap coming into the NFL and look at the impact that could have. The guys then dip into a mailbag of Patriots questions with Greg even making a bold prediction that has Romeo Doubs having career highs in catches & receiving yards this season.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:00 – Patriots release LB Marte Mapu

2:56 – Looking back on Patriots Draft Classes from 2022-2024

9:07 – Looking at potential QB salary cap in NFL

21:44 – Prizepicks

23:23 – Looking at Christian Gonzalez extension

29:18 – Thoughts on Patriots WR room

31:52 – Rocket Money

33:26 – Impact on Gilliam & AVT this season

35:50 – Expectations for Romeo Doubs

37:44 – 2025 Draft Class expectations in year 2

41:33 – Wrapping up!

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