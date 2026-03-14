Greg Bedard Rates Patriots Free Agent Signings | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles recap the Patriots’ free agency moves. How much have they improved? Which areas need addressing in the draft? Greg breaks down what he’s seen on film from the Patriots’ latest additions.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:27 Thoughts on Kevin Byard signing. Is he an upgrade over Hawkins?

06:43 Thoughts on Julian Hill signing

10:40 Greg reacts to Romeo Doubs’ film. Is he a good fit?

12:01 Reacting to Chaisson signing with Washington

15:10 How much of a need is edge?

19:03 PrizePicks

20:15 Subscribe to Patriots Press Pass!

20:34 Thoughts on KJ Britt signing

22:31 Thoughts on Maxx Crosby’s failed move to the Ravens

27:38 Will the Patriots keep Christian Barmore?

29:46 Are the Patriots done in free agency? Is there still a chance to get AJ Brown?

39:20 Bedard’s offseason checklist

48:25 Thanks for watching

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