Greg Bedard Reacts to Mike Vrabel Comments + Would be Stunned if A.J. Brown Not a Patriot

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to first comments made by Mike Vrabel following the controversial story involving the New England Patriots head coach and Dianna Russini, a former reporter at The Athletic. Greg discusses how the Patriots head coach heading into his second season had to address the topic before his players would be asked about it. The guys then breakdown the latest news surrounding the Patriots and Eagles in a potential A.J. Brown trade with the latest report coming from Adam Schefter that the Patriots are the leader in the clubhouse for him. Which leads Greg to say he would be STUNNED if Brown was not a Patriot. They also discuss the idea of Kayshon Boutte potentially being on his way out if the Patriots were to acquire the Eagles WR. Finally the guys wrap things up with Greg breaking down his favorite targets for the Patriots ahead of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:41 – Mike Vrabel speaks to Media for 1st time

14:03 – Report: Robert Kraft tried to shut down Mike Vrabel story

16:55 – Prizepicks

19:36 – Patriots Likely to trade for A.J. Brown

.@GregABedard weighs in on the latest A.J. Brown trade rumor: “At this point, I would be stunned, if it doesn’t happen, I will tell you this, that the Patriots are still, Let’s say the, the, the Patriots are still being extremely cagey about this.” pic.twitter.com/ANDVheT9dh — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 22, 2026



40:51 – Kayshon Boutte could be on the move

42:06 – More on A.J. Brown

46:48 – More on Kayshon Boutte being on the move

48:36 – Subscribe to the podcast

48:58 – Potential Draft Targets for Patriots

54:01 – Wrapping up!

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