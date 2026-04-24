Greg Bedard Reacts to Patriots First Round Pick Caleb Lomu

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal provides instant analysis of the Patriots trading up to select Caleb Lomu with the 28th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. How will the tackle from Utah fit into the Patriots’ offensive line room?

A dominant pass protector, his PFF pass-blocking grade of 82.1 ranked 28th among all qualified offensive tackles in 2025. A four-star recruit out of Highland High School in Arizona, Lomu was ranked the No. 21 tackle in the country and earned Freshman All-American honors in his first season at Utah. At 6’6″, he’s got the size, athleticism, and technique to develop into a cornerstone of New England’s offensive line for years to come.

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