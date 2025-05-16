Greg Bedard Reacts to Patriots schedule

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick Cattles break down the newly-released 2025 Patriots schedule game by game. Plus, Greg and Nick discuss the news that Christian Barmore will be ready to play Week 1. All that, and much more!
00:00 – Intro
00:20 – Celtics Game 5 reaction
03:55 – Barmore expected to play Week 1
09:40 – Camren Williams hired away by Broncos
12:20 – Aj Highsmith hiring implications
17:20 – Reacting to Patriots’ schedule
17:45 – Week 1 vs Raiders
19:30 – Week 2 @ Dolphins
22:10 – Week 3 vs Steelers
23:30 – First 4 weeks prediction
24:20 – Week 5 @ Bills
26:20 – Weeks 6 & 7
27:42 – Week 8 vs Browns
29:39 – Week 9 vs Falcons
30:38 – Pats/Titans primetime debate
31:45 – Week 10 @ Buccaneers
32:40 – Week 11 vs Jets
34:30 – Week 12 @ Bengals
35:20 – Predictions through Week 12
35:50 – Week 13 vs Giants
36:45 – Week 14 BYE
38:00 – Week 15 vs Bills, Week 16 @ Baltimore
41:23 – Week 17 @ Jets, Week 18 vs Dolphins
43:20 – Overall impressions of schedule