Greg Bedard Reacts to Patriots schedule

By

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Greg and Nick Cattles break down the newly-released 2025 Patriots schedule game by game. Plus, Greg and Nick discuss the news that Christian Barmore will be ready to play Week 1. All that, and much more!

00:00 – Intro

00:20 – Celtics Game 5 reaction

03:55 – Barmore expected to play Week 1

09:40 – Camren Williams hired away by Broncos

12:20 – Aj Highsmith hiring implications

17:20 – Reacting to Patriots’ schedule

17:45 – Week 1 vs Raiders

19:30 – Week 2 @ Dolphins

22:10 – Week 3 vs Steelers

23:30 – First 4 weeks prediction

24:20 – Week 5 @ Bills

26:20 – Weeks 6 & 7

27:42 – Week 8 vs Browns

29:39 – Week 9 vs Falcons

30:38 – Pats/Titans primetime debate

31:45 – Week 10 @ Buccaneers

32:40 – Week 11 vs Jets

34:30 – Week 12 @ Bengals

35:20 – Predictions through Week 12

35:50 – Week 13 vs Giants

36:45 – Week 14 BYE

38:00 – Week 15 vs Bills, Week 16 @ Baltimore 

41:23 – Week 17 @ Jets, Week 18 vs Dolphins

43:20 – Overall impressions of schedule

