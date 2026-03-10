Greg Bedard Reacts to Patriots Signing Romeo Doubs + Other Free Agency Thoughts

On this LIVE episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the latest NFL free agency moves. Including instant reaction to the Patriots signing of Romeo Doubs. They also discuss how by getting Doubs it doesn’t rule them out of the race for AJ Brown. They also react to the Patriots new additions and loses so far entering day 2 of free agency.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:17 – Reaction to Patriots signing Romeo Doubs

.@GregABedard reacts to Patriots signing Romeo Doubs: “When he’s on the field, he’s a very good player…He’s a Stefon Diggs replacement.” pic.twitter.com/qt0k35r3r6 — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

9:15 – Patriots signing Doubs won’t stop them from pursuing A.J. Brown

17:30 – Should Patriots pursue Chris Olave?

18:57 – Should Patriots have not cut WR Stefon Diggs?

23:05 – Alec Pierce resigns with Colts

24:23 – Prizepicks

25:53 – Talking World Baseball Classic

26:20 – Subscribe to the podcast

26:38 – Subscribe to BSJ

27:06 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker

35:15 – More on Patriots signing Doubs won’t stop them from pursuing A.J. Brown

37:21 – Reaction to Patriots signing FB Reggie Gilliam

44:00 – Reaction to Patriots signing DE Dre’Mont Jones

50:21 – Khyiris Tonga signs with Chiefs

51:45 – Vederian Lowe signs with 49ers

53:14 – Austin Hooper signs with Falcons

53:30 – Subscribe to the podcast!

54:00 – Patriots plans at Tight End

55:22 – Do Malik Willis & Geno Smith scare you?

57:01 – Final thoughts on Patriots Free Agency moves

How does @GregABedard feel about the Patriots Free Agency moves so far? 🤔 “I really like what the Patriots have done…I think, you know, after 2 days, with more to come, I think the Patriots have done very well for themselves.” pic.twitter.com/54rmUpS0uS — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) March 10, 2026

58:56 – Wrapping up!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!