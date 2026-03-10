Close Menu
Greg Bedard Reacts to Patriots Signing Romeo Doubs + Other Free Agency Thoughts

CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

On this LIVE episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the latest NFL free agency moves. Including instant reaction to the Patriots signing of Romeo Doubs. They also discuss how by getting Doubs it doesn’t rule them out of the race for AJ Brown. They also react to the Patriots new additions and loses so far entering day 2 of free agency.

0:00 – Welcome in!
1:17 – Reaction to Patriots signing Romeo Doubs

9:15 – Patriots signing Doubs won’t stop them from pursuing A.J. Brown
17:30 – Should Patriots pursue Chris Olave?
18:57 – Should Patriots have not cut WR Stefon Diggs?
23:05 – Alec Pierce resigns with Colts
25:53 – Talking World Baseball Classic
27:06 – Patriots sign OG Alijah Vera-Tucker
35:15 – More on Patriots signing Doubs won’t stop them from pursuing A.J. Brown
37:21 – Reaction to Patriots signing FB Reggie Gilliam
44:00 – Reaction to Patriots signing DE Dre’Mont Jones
50:21 – Khyiris Tonga signs with Chiefs
51:45 – Vederian Lowe signs with 49ers
53:14 – Austin Hooper signs with Falcons
54:00 – Patriots plans at Tight End
55:22 – Do Malik Willis & Geno Smith scare you?
57:01 – Final thoughts on Patriots Free Agency moves

58:56 – Wrapping up!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

