Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Greg Bedard Responds to Christian Gonzalez Tweet | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez’s tweet this morning – which was totally fair (he’s been a popular topic of conversation since he was a first-round pick) – and gives more context than what the aggregators put out there. Then Greg gives his initial defensive roster as part of his 53-man roster projection, which does NOT include a Gonzalez trade.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:18 – Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez tweet

18:26 – Prizepicks

20:00 – Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense

20:12 – EDGE Rusher

22:07 – Defensive Tackle

22:32 – Off Ball Linebacker

24:25 – Cornerback

25:54 – Safety

26:18 – Special Teams

26:31 – Final Thoughts on Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense

27:00 – Wrapping up!

Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.