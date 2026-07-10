Greg Bedard Responds to Christian Gonzalez Tweet | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez’s tweet this morning – which was totally fair (he’s been a popular topic of conversation since he was a first-round pick) – and gives more context than what the aggregators put out there. Then Greg gives his initial defensive roster as part of his 53-man roster projection, which does NOT include a Gonzalez trade.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:18 – Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez tweet

18:26 – Prizepicks

20:00 – Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense

20:12 – EDGE Rusher

22:07 – Defensive Tackle

22:32 – Off Ball Linebacker

24:25 – Cornerback

25:54 – Safety

26:18 – Special Teams

26:31 – Final Thoughts on Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense

27:00 – Wrapping up!

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