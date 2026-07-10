Greg Bedard Responds to Christian Gonzalez Tweet | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez’s tweet this morning – which was totally fair (he’s been a popular topic of conversation since he was a first-round pick) – and gives more context than what the aggregators put out there. Then Greg gives his initial defensive roster as part of his 53-man roster projection, which does NOT include a Gonzalez trade.
0:00 – Welcome in
1:18 – Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez tweet
18:26 – Prizepicks
20:00 – Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense
20:12 – EDGE Rusher
22:07 – Defensive Tackle
22:32 – Off Ball Linebacker
24:25 – Cornerback
25:54 – Safety
26:18 – Special Teams
26:31 – Final Thoughts on Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense
27:00 – Wrapping up!
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