Patriots Release 53 Man Roster – Bailey Zappe Out

Tune into this episode of the “Greg Bedard Patriots” Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick, as they share their thoughts on the Patriots’ 53-man roster decisions. The New England Patriots surprisingly released second-year QB Bailey Zappe and QB/WR Malik Cunningham on Wednesday. Bedard and Cattles give some insight on these unexpected cuts from the roster and how the Patriots will address their current quarterback roster only consisting of Mac Jones at the moment.



EPISODE TIMELINE

0:00 Intro

0:45 Reacting to Patriots cutting Bailey Zappe

11:00 What now?: Patriots OL, Greg Likes Lowe and Wheatley + Running Back

22:07 Greg on the Offense

25:41 Cattles on the Offense

29:46 Defensive cuts and makes

39:20 Nick Folk traded, Chad Ryland wins job, Baringer beats Waitman

44:00 Likely moves

47:00 Bedard sources says Patriots LOVE Parker and Bourne, high on JuJu, adore Demario

