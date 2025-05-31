Greg Bedard Sounds Off on Boston Sports Radio Over Stefon Diggs Coverage

Greg Bedard sounds off on Boston sports radio, calling out the overreactions surrounding the Patriots media’s coverage of the viral Stefon Diggs yacht video.
“The incessant whining and crying from talk show radio hosts — who yesterday, I don’t know if you heard it, but basically just whined and moaned about journalists ‘not doing their jobs.’ OK? I have done my job. I have checked in.
I wouldn’t say it’s much ado about nothing, but like I said, all the stuff involving Stefon Diggs — none of it is a surprise to anybody, especially the Patriots.”
.@GregABedard on the chances Stefon Diggs gets CUT:
“The boat thing wasn’t a great look and [the Patriots] didn’t love it. To this point has not put his roster spot in jeopardy, and I don’t expect that to change.”
NEW Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ @NickCRadio OUT NOW! ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/FqXxLroJYm
— Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) May 30, 2025
On this episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Bedard pushes back on the media narrative and explains why the outrage is completely overblown.
🎥 Watch the full episode
🎧 Listen on Apple: tinyurl.com/34wpwacn
🎧 Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com/4s6ubcuy
🔒 Become a Patriots Press Pass Member for exclusive film reviews, AMAs, Discord access, and more:
Join on YouTube
Let me know if you want a version for email or podcast apps too.