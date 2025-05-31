Greg Bedard Sounds Off on Boston Sports Radio Over Stefon Diggs Coverage

Greg Bedard sounds off on Boston sports radio, calling out the overreactions surrounding the Patriots media’s coverage of the viral Stefon Diggs yacht video.

“The incessant whining and crying from talk show radio hosts — who yesterday, I don’t know if you heard it, but basically just whined and moaned about journalists ‘not doing their jobs.’ OK? I have done my job. I have checked in.

I wouldn’t say it’s much ado about nothing, but like I said, all the stuff involving Stefon Diggs — none of it is a surprise to anybody, especially the Patriots.”