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Greg Bedard: Underwhelmed by Romeo Doubs at Patriots OTAs | Latest on A.J. Brown

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Greg and Nick discuss a variety of topics, starting with the potential timing of the AJ Brown trade and continuing with the Patriots’ practice: Mike Vrabel’s media performance, no Christian Gonzalez, Drake Maye’s inconsistent day, and Romeo Doubs’ underwhelming debut.

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:31 – Latest on potential A.J. Brown trade to Patriots

11:37 – Takeaways from Mike Vrabel press conference yesterday

18:20 – Prizepicks

20:10 – How was Mike Vrabel coaching yesterday?

21:24 – Christian Gonzalez not in attendance at OTAs

24:05 – Drake Maye performance at OTAs yesterday

29:08 – Caleb Lomu plays mostly RT yesterday

31:55 – Andrew Rupcich gets first team reps at OG

34:48 – First impressions of Romeo Doubs

36:22 – Thoughts on Will Campbell performance

36:44 – Patriots Cornerbacks performance yesterday

38:10 – Any other notable standouts from Patriots OTAs

40:22 – Wrapping up!

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