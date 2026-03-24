Greg Bedard Would Rather Trade Up in 1st Round than Trade for A.J. Brown | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest Patriots moves from cutting Josh Dobbs to signing OT James Hudson III. They also discuss how the Patriots should draft with the 31st pick if it should be by team need or best player available. Then they dip into a mailbag of questions hitting on the latest on a potential Patriots trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown and discuss if it’s a better idea if Patriots traded up in the draft rather than trade for Brown and Greg says he would rather trade up then trade for Brown.

0:00 – Intro

0:28 – Patriots sign OT James Hudson III

4:05 – Should Patriots take an O-Linemen at 31?

10:35 – Patriots release QB Josh Dobbs

17:37 – Patriots Host Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion on Top 30 visit

21:07 – Prizepicks

23:00 – Will Patriots draft best player available at 31?

25:30 – Do Patriots need to draft a run stopper?

27:04 – Latest surrounding A.J. Brown trade between Patriots-Eagles

37:24 – Should Patriots trade up in 1st round?

39:37 – Subscribe to the podcast!

40:15 – Is Eliot Wolf’s role as diminished as we thought?

49:00 – Is Patriots drafting a WR in first 2 rounds a concern for Kyle Williams?

50:28 – Wrapping up!

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