Greg Cosell on the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg welcomes Greg Cosell, Executive Producer/Analyst of NFL Matchup and Sr. Producer of NFL Films to discuss the Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Class.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Bedard Welcomes Greg Cosell!

2:20 Value of drafting OL Cole Strange in Round 1

8:09 Players Pats could have missed out on at #21

13:07 Is WR Tyquan Thornton a top WR?

19:46 CB Marcus Jones’ fit with Patriots

20:58 CB Jack Jones’ tape and his talent

24:00 RBs Pierre Strong & RB Kevin Harris fit in New Englands RB room

28:25 Is QB Bailey Zappe Mac’s new back up?

30:23 Could OT Andrew Stueber become a player?