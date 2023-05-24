Haggs: Boston Bruins Could Consider Ullmark Trade

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now is joined by CLNS Media’s John Zannis to discuss Bruins trade possibilities, including the future of Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark. The reigning Vezina winner had a dominant season, but after an early exit hampered with injuries and rough performances, would it be best for the Bruins to sell high on the goalie with Swayman waiting in the wings?

Join us for this segment of Pucks with Haggs as we discuss.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/Gt117DgTeL0

This segment is sponsored by FanDuel Sportsbook:

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 DOLLARS when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! That’s $1000 back in BONUS BETS if your first bet doesn’t win.

21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), Gamblinghelplinema.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).