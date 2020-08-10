Harvick Bests Hamlin to Complete Michigan Sweep

Kevin Harvick won the Consumers Energy 400 from Michigan International Speedway to complete his weekend sweep on Sunday afternoon.

After dominating on Saturday and starting 20th after the field was inverted, Harvick worked his way to the front with the same car that he drove to victory lane. While the rest of the field went to work on their cars, Harvick’s team didn’t change anything on the car between the two races.

Harvick was dominant once again, but had to defend against a challenge from Denny Hamlin in the closing laps. The two winningest drivers of 2020 battled it out over the final 10 laps, but Harvick was able to hold Hamlin off for his sixth win of the season.

Harvick said his car got tight at the end of the race, which allowed Hamlin to close in.

“It was a big challenge,” Harvick said. “I could run really good through 1 and 2 still, but I was just tight on the other end all day.”

Harvick won both races at Michigan during the weekend, and became the first driver to win back-to-back races on consecutive days since Richard Petty in 1971.

Harvick said the doubleheaders following the COVID break have been a positive for his team.

“For us, it’s worked out pretty well,” Harvick said. “We’re hoping it goes the same way at Dover when we go there in a couple weeks.”

Hamlin said his team worked overnight to help him keep his speed throughout the race.

“Thought we were kind of a 1-2 combo in both races, even though we didn’t finish second yesterday,” Hamlin said. “I knew we were going to be pretty good, especially when it cooled off there.”

“We’re just plugging along here; just really hate giving up wins to the 4.”

