Has Drake Maye Closed the Gap on Josh Allen? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Anthony Prohaska of Cover 1 to the show to discuss the AFC East landscape heading into 2026, whether the Patriots or the Bills are the kings of the division, Drake Maye vs. Josh Allen, and more!
0:00 – Welcome in Guest
1:22 – Does the AFC East run through the Patriots?
3:58 – Thoughts on this 2026 Patriots Team
10:06 – What is the gap between Drake Maye and Josh Allen?
12:18 – Where can Drake Maye improve?
14:54 – Prizepicks
15:54 – More on where Drake Maye can improve
16:24 – Expectations for Patriots defense this season
20:48 – Thoughts on new Buffalo Bills coaching staff
25:33 – Expectations for Buffalo Bills offense this season
30:42 – Looking at Buffalo Bills recent rankings by ESPN
34:13 – Should the Bills be considered the favorites to come out of the AFC?
42:30 – Who will win AFC East & who will win represent AFC in Super Bowl?
45:03 – Wrapping up!
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