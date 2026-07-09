Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Has Drake Maye Closed the Gap on Josh Allen? | Patriots Daily

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Anthony Prohaska of Cover 1 to the show to discuss the AFC East landscape heading into 2026, whether the Patriots or the Bills are the kings of the division, Drake Maye vs. Josh Allen, and more!

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:22 – Does the AFC East run through the Patriots?

3:58 – Thoughts on this 2026 Patriots Team

10:06 – What is the gap between Drake Maye and Josh Allen?

12:18 – Where can Drake Maye improve?

14:54 – Prizepicks

15:54 – More on where Drake Maye can improve

16:24 – Expectations for Patriots defense this season

20:48 – Thoughts on new Buffalo Bills coaching staff

25:33 – Expectations for Buffalo Bills offense this season

30:42 – Looking at Buffalo Bills recent rankings by ESPN

34:13 – Should the Bills be considered the favorites to come out of the AFC?

42:30 – Who will win AFC East & who will win represent AFC in Super Bowl?

45:03 – Wrapping up!

Patriots Daily on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 instantly in lineups when you play your first $5 lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.