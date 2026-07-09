Has Drake Maye Closed the Gap on Josh Allen? | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick welcome Anthony Prohaska of Cover 1 to the show to discuss the AFC East landscape heading into 2026, whether the Patriots or the Bills are the kings of the division, Drake Maye vs. Josh Allen, and more!

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:22 – Does the AFC East run through the Patriots?

3:58 – Thoughts on this 2026 Patriots Team

10:06 – What is the gap between Drake Maye and Josh Allen?

12:18 – Where can Drake Maye improve?

14:54 – Prizepicks

15:54 – More on where Drake Maye can improve

16:24 – Expectations for Patriots defense this season

20:48 – Thoughts on new Buffalo Bills coaching staff

25:33 – Expectations for Buffalo Bills offense this season

30:42 – Looking at Buffalo Bills recent rankings by ESPN

34:13 – Should the Bills be considered the favorites to come out of the AFC?

42:30 – Who will win AFC East & who will win represent AFC in Super Bowl?

45:03 – Wrapping up!

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