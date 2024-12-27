Has Joe Sacco earned the coaching job with the Bruins? | Pucks with Haggs

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guest James Murphy discuss the Bruins coming out of the Christmas break and whether Joe Sacco deserves to have the interim tag removed from his head coaching title.

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !