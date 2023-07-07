Have Celtics Gotten Better or Worse?

In this segment of the Winning Plays Podcast, Brian Robb and fellow Celtics beat writer Souichi Terada discuss the Celtics trades. This offseason, the Celtics lost Marcus Smart and Grant Williams while adding Kristaps Porzingis.

With all of the talk of what their next move is, have the Celtics improved their roster? Or, have all of these trades made the Celtics a worse team?

Join Winning Plays as Brian and Souichi discuss!

