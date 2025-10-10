Have the Bruins’ Expectations Changed? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Court Lalonde dissect the first two games. They get into what’s worked so far and what hasn’t. Is this sustainable?

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

01:03 Takeaways from first two games

13:16 Minor worries

14:57 More takeaways

17:49 Why this team’s new identity suits them

22:43 Scrums vs Blackhawks

26:01 Are the Bruins a “piss and vinegar” team?

31:12 Hampus Lindholm injury

35:05 Keys to success this season

40:40 Previewing Bruins upcoming games

47:40 Importance of good goaltending

