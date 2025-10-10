Have the Bruins’ Expectations Changed? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Court Lalonde dissect the first two games. They get into what’s worked so far and what hasn’t. Is this sustainable?
00:00 Intro
01:03 Takeaways from first two games
13:16 Minor worries
14:57 More takeaways
17:49 Why this team’s new identity suits them
22:43 Scrums vs Blackhawks
26:01 Are the Bruins a “piss and vinegar” team?
31:12 Hampus Lindholm injury
35:05 Keys to success this season
40:40 Previewing Bruins upcoming games
47:40 Importance of good goaltending
