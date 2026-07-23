Have the Bruins Improved this Offseason? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Marcus Antonelli dive into the offseason and where the Bruins may finish next season. What else should they do the rest of the summer?

0:00 – Welcome in Marcus Antonelli

3:01 – Thoughts on the Bruins moves this offseason

14:43 – Prizepicks

15:48 – Looking at what Bruins Defensive Lines could be this season

23:00 – Subscribe to the podcast!

23:31 – Will Bruins be better this season than last season?

34:10 – Wrapping up!

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