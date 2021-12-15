Mike and Marv get into it on this week’s episode of the CLNS Media Patriots Roundtable. Mike and Marv discuss if New England has locked up the AFC East, the Pats-Colts game on Saturday and debate if the Patriots or Chiefs have a better chance to win the AFC.

1:20 Have the Patriots locked up the AFC East?

9:28 Patriots-Colts on Saturday

20:00 Who has better chance to win the AFC: Patriots or Chiefs?

