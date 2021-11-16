Have the Patriots Proven to be Real Contenders in the AFC?

The Patriots are looking like they’re finally clicking. When they stumbled out of the gates a bit, people were a little concerned that it might be another year like last season. But after stringing together some really good wins… Are the Patriots officially proving to be real contenders?

We keep on giving them “tests”. We said the Chargers were a test. Then we said the same about the Browns. After handling them both, and crushing the Browns, it’s hard for opposing fanbases to think that Bill Belichick’s empire might still be dead.

Oh, and one of the biggest aspects of the remaining weeks? Mac Jones’ Patriots still have two games against the division-leading Buffalo Bills. The AFC East crown is very much still in reach.

