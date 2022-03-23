Have the Patriots Really Fallen in the AFC?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to the Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, Trent Brown’s extension and where the Patriots stand in the AFC.

0:20 Tyreek Hill on trade block

8:25 Chiefs Trade WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for 5 draft picks

11:20 Trent Brown back … what’s it mean for the O-line?

15:40 Leonard Fournette visits Pats then returns to Bucs

16:45 Does it mean anything to Damien Harris? The old leverage game

20:25 Ranking the AFC

27:25 Where will Matt Patricia coach?