On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics play in 2022, Jayson Tatum’s rise to superstardom and Isaiah Thomas’ comments on why he never returned to Boston.

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 66

1:00 Celtics Winners of 14 of the Last 16

4:00 Jayson Tatum is outplaying the NBA’s Best

9:20 Could Marcus Smart win Defensive Player of the Year

16:00 Celtics Owe Isaiah Thomas

39:00 Ben Simmons Returns to Philly…in street clothes

42:20 Celtics 1.5 Games Back of Bulls; C’s Have 6th Hardest Remaining Schedule

42:40 Health, Humility: What Else Do the Celtics Need Moving Forward? 46:00 College Basketball, Coach K, March Madness, BC