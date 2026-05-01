Health of Harold Landry Huge Factor in Patriots Pass Rush Improvement | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike relays some of the conversations had with Patriot players this week with regards to the Super Bowl loss and, for a couple newcomers, dreams of making the playoffs for the first time. Then, Mike tackles your questions in a mailbag edition of the pod.

0:00 – Welcome in!

1:07 – Patriots players speak to media this week

4:18 – Mike Giardi answers your Patriots questions!

4:23 – Where would Will Campbell rank among OTs Drafted in 2026 Draft Class?

8:35 – Future of Kayshon Boutte with Patriots

11:00 – Prizepicks

12:29 – Did Patriots get Hunter Henry more help this offseason?

16:06 – Did Patriots do enough to improve pass rush this offseason?

20:06 – Why did Patriots let Anfernee Jennings go

21:08 – Thoughts on Patriots LB room

23:03 – Thoughts on Patriots not drafting OG or WR

28:20 – Wrapping up!

All 32 NFL Podcast on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!