Health of Harold Landry Huge Factor in Patriots Pass Rush Improvement | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike relays some of the conversations had with Patriot players this week with regards to the Super Bowl loss and, for a couple newcomers, dreams of making the playoffs for the first time. Then, Mike tackles your questions in a mailbag edition of the pod.
0:00 – Welcome in!
1:07 – Patriots players speak to media this week
4:18 – Mike Giardi answers your Patriots questions!
4:23 – Where would Will Campbell rank among OTs Drafted in 2026 Draft Class?
8:35 – Future of Kayshon Boutte with Patriots
11:00 – Prizepicks
12:29 – Did Patriots get Hunter Henry more help this offseason?
16:06 – Did Patriots do enough to improve pass rush this offseason?
20:06 – Why did Patriots let Anfernee Jennings go
21:08 – Thoughts on Patriots LB room
23:03 – Thoughts on Patriots not drafting OG or WR
28:20 – Wrapping up!
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