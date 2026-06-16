Heat are Giannis Favorites Not the Celtics | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s episode of the BIG 3 NBA Podcast, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani A. Lunis and Gary Washburn discuss the latest rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown. They also discuss what Boston can learn from the Knicks championship run. Finally they discuss Boston being the betting favorite to come out of the East and if they buy their chances.

00:00 Intro

3:30 Should Celtics break up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

6:10 Washburn on his report about Jaylen Brown and Giannis

7:55 Other Giannis suitors

14:50 Washburn: Heat are Favorites to Land Giannis

16:30 PrizePicks

18:00 What can Celtics learn from Knicks Championship?

23:00 Celtics need DAWGS

32:30 Celtics favorites to come out of East

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