Heat Come into Boston and Snap Celtics Win Streak | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Miami Heat extended their season-best winning streak to six games with a commanding 124-103 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, cooling off a red-hot Celtics squad. Join Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and A. Sherrod Blakely LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show for full reaction and analysis of Celtics vs. Heat.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

0:00 Intro

1:00 Joe Mazzulla postgame comments

5:05 Reaction the loss

19:40 Too many 3s?

22:00 Jaylen Brown playing through pain

1:19:48 Noa talks about JD Davison

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/al-horford-turns-back-the-clock-celtics-vs-grizzlies/id913633230?i=1000701686217

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6LWgXEghZKCoXgDwjDB2mY

Join Our Discord Server: https://clnsmedia.com/discord

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!