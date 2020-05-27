Here’s Why ‘Donald Trump’ Accurately Predicted Tom Brady’s Demise

President Trump predicted his pal Tom Brady would fall in his golf match against Tiger Woods. You may find the reason why amusing

Tom Brady and his golfing partner Phil Mickelson were taken down at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, FL by fellow rivals Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

‘Donald Trump’, voiced by J.L. Cauvin on his podcast Making Podcasts Great Again, made an accurate prediction on the matter. Brady and Mickelson were underdogs going into Sunday’s four-ball according to BetOnline.ag. Trump advised his listeners to place a wager at BetOnline.ag against his friend Brady and Mickelson.

Why?

“I gave people great advice. I said Tom Brady is going to be distracted by Phil Mickelson’s tits,” said Trump. “And what happened? They lost!”

Trump would go on to rave about the partnership Making Podcasts Great Again has with BetOnline.ag, and admonished his listeners who did not heed his advice and have the opportunity to collect winnings off of Manning and Woods’ victory on the links.

With a minimal means of entertainment amidst the quarantine, betting has become the most enjoyable and most efficient way for one to make a living during America’s Greatest Depression. This weekend marks a May 30th UFC Fight Night Event, and a full card of action is available on the world’s most reliable betting online betting platform.

Go to www.betonline.ag and use Code CNS50 for 50% cashback on first deposit