Gregg Rosenthal has HIGH EXPECTATIONS for Drake Maye in Year 2 | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles welcomes on Gregg Rosenthal and they discuss Mike Vrabel and the new look Patriots, as well as discuss the high expectations for Drake Maye in year 2.

0:00 – Introduce Guest

3:50 – Where does Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel Rank in NFL?

7:55 – Expectations for Josh McDaniels this season

9:51 – Drake Maye Year 1 Takeaways

15:20 -Thoughts on Patriots offensive additions this offseason

19:14 – Prizepicks

20:21 – Expectations for offense this season

22:36 – Expectations for defense this season

25:50 – What do you think of Patriots defensive front

27:44 – Potential breakout candidates this season for Patriots?

33:43 – Expectations for Patriots this season

41:26 – Wrapping up

Patriots Daily is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS