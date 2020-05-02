HighTimes buys up dozens of dispensaries; Can Covid help cannabis get legal? Weed Talk News Debut!

By
Jimmy Young
-
25
0
Green Market Report Editor Debra Borchardt joins Weed Talk News with her unique perspective on Cannabis Business.Plus High Times buys lots of weed stores; Covid 19 and Cannabis together for good? Want a bail out for your cannabis business? You better go to Canada! Weed Talk News is fast moving weekly roundup of cannabis news from coast to coast! Join Pro Cannabis Media founder Jimmy Young, Cannabis.net founder Curt Dalton, and Debra Borchardt as they team up with the biggest stories in this whole new world of weed!

