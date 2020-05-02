HighTimes buys up dozens of dispensaries; Can Covid help cannabis get legal? Weed Talk News Debut!

Jimmy Young is the host of In the Weeds as well as the founder of the Pro Cannabis Media network, available at procannabismedia.com. A native New Englander, Jimmy is a product of the Newton, MA public schools. In 1979 he graduated from Tufts University where he started his 40 year career as sports producer at WBZ TV4 at the age 20. Hired by the CBS affiliate in Portland Maine in 1981 as a sports anchor/reporter, Jimmy worked at WGME TV13 for 11 years hosting shows, reporting from major sports events, and doing play by play for area colleges and high schools. In 1992, he returned to his hometown of Newton, MA where he joined the original team of New England Cable News. He hosted "Jimmy Young's Sports World" at NECN from 1992-98. He also won a regional Emmy Award for the nation's first TV sports talk show for kids, Kid Company's Sportworld with Drew Bledsoe as special guest. He currently lives in Needham, MA.