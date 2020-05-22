HighTimes hits another low, LA Fire sparks weed/media debate, Aurora buys into US CBD company

Just when you thought High Times had direction and a model and plan that might work and get their IPO finally launched, a deal falls through. What is Adam Levin doing over there? The Green Market Report with Debra Borchardt in NY reports another cannabis company files for bankruptcy. MJBIZ Daily International reporter Solomon Israel joins the team for a report from O’ Canada. Plus Massachusetts celebrates the re-opening of adult use sales of cannabis after the coronavirus shuts them down while a CBD company from the Bay State gets acquired by Aurora. Weed Talk News with Cannabis.net founder Curt Dalton & Pro Cannabis Media founder Jimmy Young for 5-22-20