Horace Grant Claps Back at Michael Jordan in BetOnline Exclusive

For five weeks and 10 television specials, Michael Jordan had his say.

Now it’s his teammates turn to fire back.

In a BetOnline exclusive interview former Bulls teammate Horace Grant clapped back at Jordan after his airness claimed Grant was the man who leaked much of the information in Sam Smith’s famous book “The Jordan Rules.”

“Lie, lie, lie. … If MJ had a grudge with me, let’s settle this like men,” Grant said. “Let’s talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We’re still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there.

“It’s only a grudge, man. I’m telling you, it was only a grudge. And I think he proved that during this so-called documentary. When if you say something about him, he’s going to cut you off, he’s going to try to destroy your character.”

Grant helped Jordan and the Bulls win three NBA championships from 1991 to 1993. Grant did not however feel that the story told in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” accurately depicted what went on with the Bulls.

“I would say [it was] entertaining, but we know, who was there as teammates, that about 90% of it — I don’t know if I can say it on air, but B.S. in terms of the realness of it,” Grant said. “It wasn’t real, because a lot of things [Jordan] said to some of his teammates, that his teammates went back at him. But all of that was kind of edited out of the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary.”

Another thing that bothered Grant about the documentary were all the recollections of Jordan bullying his teammates. Something Grant said Jordan tried to do with him.

“He felt that he could dominate me, but that was sadly mistaken,” Grant said. “Because whenever he went at me, I went at him right back. But in terms of Will Perdue, Steve Kerr and the young man, Scott Burrell, that was heartbreaking [to watch]. To see a guy, a leader, to go at those guys like that. I understand in terms of practicing, you have a push and shove here and there, but outright punching and things of that nature. And calling them the B’s and the H’s; that wasn’t called for.”