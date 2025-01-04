Houston Has a Problem as Celtics Dominate | Celtics vs. Rockets Postgame Show

The Celtics defeated Ime Udoka and his Rockets, 109-86, in Houston on Friday night. Derrick White led the scoring with 23, while Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard chipped in with 20 apiece. Kristaps Porzingis returned from his sprained ankle and scored 11 in the start.

Join Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, John Zannis, and A. Sherrod Blakely as they provide in-depth analysis, player reaction, and more.

The Garden Report is presented by:

