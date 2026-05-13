How A.J. Brown Could Impact Patriots WR Room | All 32 NFL Podcast

Mike dishes out a solo episode of the All 32 podcast, bringing you the latest on what he’s hearing – both publicly and privately – about Mike Vrabel. Has there been a return to normalcy for the head coach, at least on the field and in the building? Plus, why Vrabel is being helped in this process by some important veterans. Finally, Mike turns his attention to how AJ Brown could impact this receiving group, and the passing game in general, and why Romeo Doubs is more than ok with that.

0:00 – Welcome in!

0:59 – Takeaways from Mike Vrabel at Rookie Minicamp

11:35 – Prizepicks

12:36 – How A.J. Brown could impact Patriots WR Room

.@MikeGiardi gives his take on what he would expect from A.J. Brown if he ended up on the #Patriots this season: “I think you’re gonna get a big bounce from him…Being reunited with Vrabel and then with a quarterback who’s willing to push it into tight windows…That’s willing to… pic.twitter.com/ypSfMdDF4q — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) May 13, 2026

20:24 – Takeaways from speaking to players this offseason

23:30 – Wrapping up!

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