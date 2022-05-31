Subscribe
NBA

How Al Horford Made his First NBA Finals with Celtics

Al Horford logged 44 minutes to cap a rejuvenated run to his first NBA Finals of his 15-year career, back with the Celtics after a two-year hiatus.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

MIAMI — Al Horford made his first NBA Finals at 35, 15 years into his career, after a long and winding journey to the Celtics, leaving in 2019, then making his way back after a two-year hiatus in an opportunity he said he was grateful for throughout the season. Horford raised the trophy first after the Celtics beat the Heat on Sunday in Game 7, Boston’s young players ecstatic for their long-time leader finally reaching the biggest stage after a 44-minute defensive grind at center with Robert Williams reeling.

Bobby Manning discussed Horford’s accomplishment and legacy live in Miami.

Post Views: 0
Share.

Boston Celtics beat reporter for CLNS Media and host of the Garden Report Celtics Post Game Show. NBA national columnist for Boston Sports Journal. Contributor to SB Nation's CelticsBlog. Host of the Dome Theory Sports and Culture Podcast on CLNS. Syracuse University 2020.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.