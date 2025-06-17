Close Menu
How analytics forecast the Patriots’ 2025 season with Aaron Schatz | Pats Interference

Updated:1 Min Read

Aaron Schatz, ESPN+ analyst, Football Outsiders founder and the godfather of football analytics, joins the show to share how his model views the Patriots’ chances this season. Aaron and Andrew also discuss how Mike Vrabel will change the team, Drake Maye’s changes in Year and make. Buy the FTN Fantasy Football Almanac here: https://ftnfantasy.com/almanac

