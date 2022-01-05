On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Boston Celtics’ current 2 game win streak, Jaylen Brown’s 50-piece vs the Magic and how bright the Celtics future really is.

They also talk about the impact of Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson’s return and the rise of the Bulls and Cavs in the East.

0:20 Gary join the show…AGAIN!

0:56 Jaylen Brown DROPS 50 & Celtics win 2 games in a row!

5:26 Jayson Tatum returning to Boston’s lineup

7:30 Jaylen Brown’s Turnover Issues + The Jays Tandem

13:14 Kyrie Irving or Klay Thompson: Who return makes a bigger impact?

16:08 Kwani joins LATE!

25:36 DeMar Derozan, Chicago Bulls, and Cavs Surprising the NBA

27:09 Brockton WiFi Enters the chat

29:14 Can the Cavs keep pace in the East?

30:30 How bright is the Celtics future?

32:22 Gary Says Celtics: “can go to the Conference Finals”

34:55 Who can emerge for the Celtics?

43:40 Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after fathering another child

47:50 Antonio Brown done in the NFL?

