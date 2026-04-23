How Bruins Can Win Game 3, Control Series vs Buffalo | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan break down the Bruins’ play in Games 1 and 2 against Buffalo, and set expectations for Game 3 at TD Garden. They go over what’s been working for the Bruins, what needs improvement, x-factors, and how Boston can win the series. They also react to what’s coming out of both Boston’s and Buffalo’s camps, including comments from Marco Sturm and Lindy Ruff.

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