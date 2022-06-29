Subscribe
A List Podcast

How Can Brad Stevens Improve the Celtics Next Season?

A List Podcast w/ A. Sherrod Blakely & Kwani A. Lunis: Ep. 82
CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss who should replace Will Hardy, Brad Stevens’ first season as president of basketball operations, and trade/contract buzz around the league.

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST !

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Will Hardy takes position with the Jazz, what was his impact and who should replace him?

5:06 How does Udoka avoid losing coaching staff to higher positions?

9:25 Why the Celtics need a veteran on their coaching staff

Trending
How Much Did Avoiding the Tax Cost the Celtics This Season?

14:00 Sherrod’s first pick to replace Hardy

19:48 Stevens’ first year recap

21:35 The Celtics need a sharp shooter to hang banner 18

24:40 Stevens’ must build the bench

30:30 Should Bradley Beal stay in Washington?

37:32 What’s up with the Nets?

40:45 Kyrie needs to earn back his respect in the league

47:55 Can John Wall resuscitate his career in LA?

Post Views: 0
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.