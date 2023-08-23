Subscribe
Bruins Beat

How Can Bruins Fix Their Lowest-Ranked Prospect Pool?

Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky Ep. 372
CLNS MediaBy Updated:2 Mins Read

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins signing Alex Chiasson to a PTO. The guys spend the majority of the show discussing The Athletic putting the Bruins last in their NHL Pipeline Rankings. How can the Bruins fix it?


EPISODE TIMELINE

2:45 – Evan is in the homestretch of Breaking Bad and is loving it

5:00 – Bruins sign Alex Chiasson to PTO

10:00 – How to properly mix the bottom six

13:00 – The Athletic ranks the Bruins last in prospect rankings…again

17:00 – The ceiling of Mason Lohrei

19:00 – Is Fabian Lysell’s value going down?

24:00 – The biggest thing the Bruins need to do

This episode is sponsored by: 

This episode of Bruins Beat is brought to you by Fanduel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Visit FanDuel.com/BOSTON and start earning BONUS BETS with America’s #1 Sportsbook! 

Trending
Observations from Day 12 of Patriots Training Camp

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.