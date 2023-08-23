How Can Bruins Fix Their Lowest-Ranked Prospect Pool?

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins signing Alex Chiasson to a PTO. The guys spend the majority of the show discussing The Athletic putting the Bruins last in their NHL Pipeline Rankings. How can the Bruins fix it?



EPISODE TIMELINE

5:00 – Bruins sign Alex Chiasson to PTO

10:00 – How to properly mix the bottom six

13:00 – The Athletic ranks the Bruins last in prospect rankings…again

17:00 – The ceiling of Mason Lohrei

19:00 – Is Fabian Lysell’s value going down?

24:00 – The biggest thing the Bruins need to do

