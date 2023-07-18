How Can Celtics Build Out Rest of Roster?

The Boston Celtics are likely to be nearing the finish line when it comes to team building for the 2023 offseason, with limited spending power for a shrinking pool of potential free agent signings. And while trades big and small remain on the table for reshaping the Celtics’ roster for the 2023-24 NBA season, signs are starting to drift in that this is close to Boston’s finished roster until the trade deadline, at least.

That is not to say that there are some options still unsigned who could provide some real help to the Celtics’ designs on contention, so the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast sat down and worked their way through the best remaining free agents to try and narrow down which ones make the most sense for the team to pursue.

We also get into the ongoing Jaylen Brown supermax extension saga and some Las Vegas Summer League-adjacent chatter catching up on the also-shrinking flow of news as we inch closer to the doldrums of the offseason.

