How Can the Celtics Further Improve Their Roster?

Brian Robb and Souichi Terada of MassLive.com are live from Las Vegas break down Celtics President Brad Stevens’ latest comments about Jaylen Brown’s extension talks as well as adding more to the roster this offseason.

The guys also give their initial impressions of Jordan Walsh and others from Celtics Summer League action.

Can the Celtics use Jordan Walsh this season? Will Brad Stevens try to shore up the roster depth at the wing spot via free agency and vet minimum deals, or by pulling off another trade?

