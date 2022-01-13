How can the Patriots beat the Bills?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg is joined by Brendan Glasheen the voice of the Maine Celtics to preview the Patriots Wild-Card game vs the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Also, they discuss NFL Coaching searches and their game picks for Wild-Card Weekend!
0:55 Greg on Matt Judon Criticism
3:35 How do the Patriots win this game?
10:30 Weather factor could make things tricky
26:30 Josh McDaniels, Jerrod Mayo & NFL Coaching Searches
36:45 Wild-Card Weekend Game picks
37:05 Raiders at Bengals
40:05 Eagles at Bucs
42:40 49ers at Cowboys
45:30 Steelers at Chiefs
46:25 Cardinals at Rams
49:10 Patriots at Bills, NE +4 Underdogs, -175, 0/U: 44
53:00 BSJ Question of the day: Can the Patriots get a lead vs Bills?
