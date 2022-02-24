How can the Patriots Get the MOST out of Mac Jones?

FOXBORO, MA — In the final video of Evan Lazar’s series of offseason questions he discusses how the Patriots can get the most out of Mac Jones in their offense. Jones had a strong rookie season leading the Patriots to its first playoff berth since the departure of Tom Brady. He threw for 3,801 Yards with 22 TDs, 13 INTs and got a Pro Bowl nod as an alternate. Evan mentions that New England should consider using RPOs more instead of having hum run the ‘Tom Brady’ system. Given Jones’ familiarity and success with RPO concepts Evan suggests the Patriots should install a package to optimize Jones in the offense.

