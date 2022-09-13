How Cedric ‘Cornbread’ Maxwell Became the Pride of Kinston

In light of being named to the UNCC’s Hall of Fame, here’s Max’s interview with Marcus Mizelle, who is the director of Something in the Water: A Kinston Basketball Story.

This Friday night I will be inducted into the inaugural North Carolina Charlotte athletic Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/UhP5mirrv3 — Cedric Maxwell (@cedricmaxwell81) September 6, 2022

Max takes a trip down memory lane as he takes us from his upbringing in Kinston, NC, through his college days and memories with the Boston Celtics.

He helped lead our @CharlotteMBB to the 1977 Final Four

Finals MVP for the 1981 Champion Boston Celtics

Has his # 3⃣1⃣ hangs in the rafters of the Boston Garden

Now he is a member of our Inaugural Hall of Fame

We honored to induct Cedric Maxwell pic.twitter.com/paSfySscI7 — Charlotte 49ers (@Charlotte49ers) September 10, 2022

