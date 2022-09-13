Subscribe
Cedric Maxwell Podcast

How Cedric ‘Cornbread’ Maxwell Became the Pride of Kinston

From Kinston to Causeway Street: Celtics' Cedric Maxwell adds a new layer to his legacy...
Josue PavonBy 1 Min Read
Cedric Maxwell UNCC Hall of Fame

In light of being named to the UNCC’s Hall of Fame, here’s Max’s interview with Marcus Mizelle, who is the director of Something in the Water: A Kinston Basketball Story.

Max takes a trip down memory lane as he takes us from his upbringing in Kinston, NC, through his college days and memories with the Boston Celtics.

Trending
Marcus Smart Still Recovering From Ankle Injury

The Cedric Maxwell Podcast is powered by Indeed. Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a $75 sponsored job credit to upgrade your job post at Indeed.com/Maxwell. This offer is valid through April 30. Terms and conditions apply. Need to hire? You need Indeed.

The CLNS Media Network is sponsored by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Post Views: 37
Share.

Celtics Reporter

Related Posts

Comments are closed.