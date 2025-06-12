How Celtics Can Rebuild to Championship Team w/ Chris Forsberg | Garden Report

On this episode of The Garden Report Bobby Manning is joined by NBC Sports Boston Reporter Chris Forsberg. The duo react the Jaylen Brown news and discuss the future of the Boston Celtics from the possibility of trading Jaylen Brown to Derrick White and why the Celtics might keep Kristaps Porzingis.

0:00 – Intro Guest

0:28 – Jaylen Brown gets surgery

5:50 – More or less likely there’s a Jaylen trade?

7:58 – Prizepicks

11:01 – How will Celtics build into the future?

18:33 – Would you do a Derrick White trade?

23:08 – Could the Celtics keep Kristaps Porzingis?

29:03 – Forsberg’s Celtics plan: “Threading the needle”

33:47 – What will the Celtics do in the NBA Draft?

37:34 – Will the Knicks ask to interview Joe Mazzulla?

38:15 – Who will Knicks hire as Head Coach?

39:05 – Joe Mazzulla future with Celtics

42:28 – Wrapping up

