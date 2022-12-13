Subscribe
How Clippers shut down Celtics to force a losing streak

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Celtics are on a losing streak for the first time since October after the Clippers shut down their offense from behind the three point line again. Bobby Manning discusses how Boston didn’t look flexible, Jayson Tatum struggled and both Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon could score, but couldn’t make their teammates better in the loss.

