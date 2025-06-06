Close Menu
How Coach Marco Sturm Will Change the Boston Bruins

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor discusses Marco Sturm and what the new Bruins head coach will bring to his team moving forward. 

0:00 – Welcome

1:20 – Bruins Hire Marco Sturm as Head Coach

3:18 – Marco Sturm is defensive minded coach

9:52 – Sturm approach on how to take shot attempts

10:55 – How does Sturm develop the younger players

14:46 – Thoughts on Sturm hiring

16:12 – Prizepicks

18:08 – Other candidates Bruins didn’t hire

21:30 – What Marco Sturm provides to Bruins

22:55 – Why Marco Sturm makes sense

26:10 – Wrapping up

