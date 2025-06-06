How Coach Marco Sturm Will Change the Boston Bruins

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor discusses Marco Sturm and what the new Bruins head coach will bring to his team moving forward.
0:00 – Welcome
1:20 – Bruins Hire Marco Sturm as Head Coach
3:18 – Marco Sturm is defensive minded coach
9:52 – Sturm approach on how to take shot attempts
10:55 – How does Sturm develop the younger players
14:46 – Thoughts on Sturm hiring
18:08 – Other candidates Bruins didn’t hire
21:30 – What Marco Sturm provides to Bruins
22:55 – Why Marco Sturm makes sense
26:10 – Wrapping up
